Viewer video from inside the mall shows the moments people were evacuating
A viewer has sent us a video from when they were evacuated from the Cielo Vista Mall.
Pedestrians can be seen with their hands up running by heavily armed police officers.
The scene is still active with police reporting one person in custody and no imminent threat.
Multiple deaths and casualties reported.
We will continue to update you online and on-air as more videos come in.
