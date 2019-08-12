2 killed in I-10 rollover crash near Vado

VADO, New Mexico - New Mexico State Police tell ABC-7 that two people died after a rollover crash on Sunday night.

It happened on Interstate 10 westbound near milepost 156, about a mile from the Vado exit around 9:30 p.m.

State police said two people were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were expected to release the identities of the people killed sometime later Monday.