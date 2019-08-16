TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a stand still along Zaragoza and Sun Fire
EL PASO, Texas - Traffic is off to a slow start for East El Paso due to an early morning crash.
Zaragoza remains closed for westbound traffic at Sun Fire.
Drivers need to take Montwood, Bill Mitchell, or Pebble Hills.
