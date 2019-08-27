TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on US-54 Southbound at Montana
There is a crash on US-54 Southbound at Montana.
A major delay is in the area.
Fire crews and police are on the scene of the wreck.
Drivers need to take Gateway South to avoid this area.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
US & World Getty Images
News Mark Hill/Turner via CNN
News DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons
US & World Getty Images
News Michael Buckner/Getty Images
News iStock/kevinruss
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News iStock/DegasMM
News KPRC via CNN
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News iStock/Dixi_
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
US & World iStock/biglike
News Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images