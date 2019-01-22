TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on US-54 North at Pershing
EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash on US-54 Northbound and Pershing.
The crash is blocking the center lanes as emergency crews are on the scene.
No word on any injuries at the moment.
