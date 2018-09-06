TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on US-54 and Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash along US-54 southbound and Transmountain.
The crash is blocking the left lane involving four vehicles.
No injuries reported, take Gateway south to avoid this area.
