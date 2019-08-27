Top Stories

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Loop 375 near Montana

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 05:54 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 05:54 AM MDT

There is a crash on Loop 375 and North of Montana that is blocking traffic. 

At least three vehicles are involved in the crash. 

There is a heavy delay in the area. 

Drivers need to take Joe Battle or Global Reach Dr. 

 

kvia.com/traffic


