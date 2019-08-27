TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Loop 375 near Montana
There is a crash on Loop 375 and North of Montana that is blocking traffic.
At least three vehicles are involved in the crash.
There is a heavy delay in the area.
Drivers need to take Joe Battle or Global Reach Dr.
kvia.com/traffic
