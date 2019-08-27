TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Loop 375 and Pellicano blocking traffic
EL PASO, Texas - Loop 375 Northbound at Pellicano is closed due to a crash.
There are at least three vehicles involved.
Drivers need to take Zaragoza or Saul Kleineld to avoid this area.
