TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 West and Zaragoza
EL PASO, Texas - Crash on I-10 West and Zaragoza blocking the left two lanes.
A major delay is present in the area, drivers need to take Gateway West or Montana to avoid this area.
No injuries reported at this time.
kvia.com/traffic
