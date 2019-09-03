TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 West and Hawkins
EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash on I-10 West and Hawkins that is blocking the center lanes of traffic.
A delay is possible in the area.
Drivers should take Gateway West to avoid this area.
kvia.com/traffic
