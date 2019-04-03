TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 West and Copia
EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash on I-10 West and Copia that is blocking the left lane and the left shoulder.
There is a delay building in the area.
Drivers should take Montana or Gateway West to avoid this area.
