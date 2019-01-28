TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 West and Copia
EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash on I-10 West and Copia that is blocking the right shoulder and the right lane.
Take Montana or Gateway West to avoid this area.
No injuries reported.
