TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 West and Brown
EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash on I-10 West and Brown creating a major delay.
Drivers should take Missouri, or Montana to avoid this area.
No injuries reported.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Travel Ian Gavan/Getty Images
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Entertainment Steve Finn/Getty Images
Entertainment I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Health iStock / KingWu
News Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Health iStock/.shock
News U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons
Family Ian Waldie/Getty Images
News Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Entertainment Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
News The Warmbier Family via CNN
Lifestyle FreeImages.com/Vince Varga
News Roger Kisby/Getty Images
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Health iStock / diego_cervo
News Sean Gallup/Getty Images
News Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
US & World FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams