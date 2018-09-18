TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 West and Brown
EL PASO, Texas - There is a crash on I-10 West and Brown involving three vehicles.
Emergency crews on the scene are blocking the left lane creating a delay.
Drivers should take Missouri to avoid this area.
