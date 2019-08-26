Top Stories

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 East and Eastlake blocking all lanes

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 04:36 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 06:21 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - A Crash on I-10 East and Eastlake blocking all lanes.

Traffic must take the Eastlake exit ramp to avoid this area. 

A family member told ABC-7 their aunt was taken to the hospital with broken ribs and a punctured liver.

ABC-7 is working to get more information on the crash, as soon as we do we will update this article.

 

