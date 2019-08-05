TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire on I-10 East and Brown
EL PASO, Texas - A car is on fire along I-10 East and Brown.
The car is blocking the right lane in the area.
Drivers need to take Montana to avoid this area.
No injuries reported.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock / PeskyMonkey
US & World Getty Images
Entertainment Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Scott Olson/Getty Images
Health Ferre' Dollar via CNN
News Michelle Cohan/CNN
El Paso Copyright 2019 CNN
News Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons
News Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
News David McNew/Getty Images
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Mark Wilson/Getty Images
News FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello
US & World TSA via CNN
News Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
News Copyright 2019 CNN
Economy Sean Gallup/Getty Images