The Eastwood vs. Plano football game: Here is everything you need to know
FRISCO, Texas - The Eastwood High School football team has arrived in Dallas ahead of their game Thursday. The Troopers will take on the Plano Senior High Wildcats.
Here is what we know about the game, and how the two schools are working in unity to support each other...
- Eastwood High fan busses along with the band and cheer teams depart from El Paso late Wednesday night and will arrive at the stadium early Thursday. This trip was arranged by the Eastwood boosters, Shine on EP, and #915tours.
- Plano Senior High School is selling Texas Strong shirts featuring the two teams logos. Those are available for order online by clicking here.
- Both school bands will play the Eastwood fight song together at the game in a show of unity.
- The game will be Thursday at 6 p.m. MT (5 p.m. CT) at the Ford Center, also known as "The Star in Frisco." It is the practice field for the Dallas Cowboys.
- Both KVIA-TV and our sister ABC station WFAA-TV in Dallas are displacing their primetime programming to broadcast the game and provide it streaming on their websites.
- Both the Ysleta and Plano ISDs gave permission for the game to be broadcast. The schools were set to play on Friday in Plano but the superintendent for the Plano Independent School District, Sara Bonser, initially canceled the game citing safety concerns.
- The gunman accused of killing 22 people at an El Paso Walmart and injuring two dozen others on Aug. 3 attended Plano Senior High. Patrick Crusius faces capital murder charges and the possibility of a death sentence.
- The Eastwood football team is also mourning the death of former teammate Eddie Cruz, who drowned over the Labor Day weekend. Cruz played on last year’s football team.
- A local game watch party is being held Thursday evening at the Dry River restaurant at 9910 Montana Avenue in El Paso.
