Teens arrested for vandalizing football stadium at Bowie High School

Four Teenagers rrested in connection with Bowie High school vandalism

El Paso, TX - The high school football season just got underway and one team may not be able to play at their home stadium for a while.



A spokesman with the El Paso School District says a group of teenagers damaged the football turf at Bowie High School.



The district says that 4 teenagers were arrested in connection with a vandalism case at the Bowie High School football stadium.



They say the schools football turf, and other athletic facilities were vandalized on Tuesday.



Information on how much damage was done, or how much it will cost for repairs has not been released at this time.

The EPISD spokesman said the four juveniles who were arrested will be facing charges.

District officials have yet to figure out if the damage will affect any of Bowie's home football games.



The school's varsity football team is on the road this week at Hanks.