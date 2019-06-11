Second UTEP football player arrested over the weekend

El Paso, TX -

Following the arrest of UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley over the weekend, news Monday of another UTEP football player who was also arrested on the very same night.



According to online jail records, defensive tackle Tiano Tialevea, was arrested Saturday and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly fighting.



Tialevea was also charged with public intoxication.



Tialevea is a senior and played in 10 games for the Miners last season.



Jail records show he posted a $1,000 bond on the same night of his arrest.



It's unclear if Tialevea's arrest is in any way connected to Locksley's arrest that also happened Saturday morning.



Locksley was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and making a "terroristic threat."



He was also charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.



UTEP confirmed Locksley has been suspended from the team, but they had no comment on Tialevea's case.

