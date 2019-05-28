Road to recovery continues for Franklin student injured in car crash

James Mcclain Green Update

El Paso, TX -

Monday night, a prayer vigil was held at Franklin High School for James McClain Green III, the Franklin student who survived a horrific car crash six months ago.

Green is scheduled to have another surgery on Tuesday, his family telling ABC-7 that the surgery will be his last.

The prayer vigil was held at the Franklin High School football stadium where Green spent a lot of his time as a wide receiver for the Franklin Cougars.

While Green was a star on the gridiron, his true calling was in wrestling.

Green was a 2-time state wrestling champion, and he had plenty of offers from Division 1 colleges.

The crash in November 2018 put everything on hold, even Green's graduation plans.

Green was supposed to graduate with the rest of his class on Monday, but he now plans to return to Franklin next school year when he hopes to win his third state title in wrestling.

"By the grace of god I've been able to prevail and to keep on striving for greatness and to have a second chance and being a better me," Green said. "I feel great. This is the best I've been feeling in a long time, the whole journey has been bumpy."



In November 2018, Green was hurt when the jeep he was riding in was t-boned by another vehicle.

Green and his friends were coming from a house party, the 17-year old driver of the jeep was drunk at the time.

Green spent 55 days in the hospital and underwent multiple surgeries.

When he was released from the hospital in January, Green had lost 60 pounds and weighed only 100 pounds.

Now Green says he weighs 145 pounds and that he works out 6 times a week.

As his road to recovery continues, Green says lessons have been learned along the way.

"I learned to obey the rules that are set while I'm living under my mom's roof right now and help me become a better adult," Green said.