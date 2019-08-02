Representative Will Hurd will not seek re-election

Will Hurd stepping down

Texas - In an editorial on his website, Representative Will Hurd has announced he will not seek re-election for the 23rd Congressional District of Texas in order to pursue opportunities outside the halls of Congress to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security.

Hurd tweeted about the decision this evening.

In his statement, Hurd said "I want to use my knowledge and experience to focus on these generational challenges in new ways. It was never my intention to stay in Congress forever, but I will stay involved in politics to grow a Republican Party that looks like America."

Hurd will leave after serving his third consecutive term in Congress after taking office in 2015.

As a former CIA officer, Hurd was seen as an expert on technology in congress serving on the House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee, where he serves as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Intelligence Modernization and Readiness

Hurd went on to say in his statement "As the only African American Republican in the House of Representatives and as a Congressman who represents a 71% Latino district, I've taken a conservative message to places that don't often hear it."