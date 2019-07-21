Top Stories

Puerto Rico's governor won't seek re-election after protests stretching from island to Borderland

By:
  • ABC-7 and CNN

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 05:35 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 10:30 PM MDT

Puerto Rico gov wont see reelection

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced Sunday that he will not run for reelection next year and is resigning as the president of the New Progressive Party, following protests over the past week that stretched from the island territory to the U.S. mainland — including in El Paso.

"A huge portion of the population is unhappy and I recognize it," Rosselló said on Facebook Live. "I've heard you, I love the island and people. ... Today I have the responsibility to direct my strengths to try to find alternatives so that with God we may be able to move forward."

Rosselló is two and a half years into his four year term.

"I'm going to be looking forward to turning over power to the person elected democratically," he said.

Hundreds of protesters near La Fortaleza, the governor's mansion, listened to the announcement on their phones, holding their devices up to their ears as they struggled to hear.

Rosselló did not say he would resign as governor of the U.S. territory, upsetting protesters who have been calling for his resignation after offensive private chat messages between Rosselló and his inner circle were made public last week.

The Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of leaked chats from the governor's private Telegram Messenger group, in which he and 11 top aides and Cabinet members exchanged profanity-laced, homophobic and misogynistic messages about fellow politicians, members of the media and celebrities.

In one, Christian Sobrino Vega, then Puerto Rico's chief financial officer, appeared to joke about those who died in Hurricane Maria.

Resident Xavier Garcia, 28, said he wasn't satisfied with Rosselló's announcement that he wouldn't seek reelection.

"We want him gone, that's it," Garcia said. "It's about respect."

The leaked messages were not the only thing driving the protests. Demonstrators have also alleged government corruption, as the island battles high poverty rates, crushing debt and a painful recovery from 2017's devastating Hurricane Maria.

Copyright 2019 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

News
New Texas migrant kids facility opens

New Texas migrant kids facility opens

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate