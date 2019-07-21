Puerto Rico's governor won't seek re-election after protests stretching from island to Borderland

Puerto Rico gov wont see reelection

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced Sunday that he will not run for reelection next year and is resigning as the president of the New Progressive Party, following protests over the past week that stretched from the island territory to the U.S. mainland — including in El Paso.

"A huge portion of the population is unhappy and I recognize it," Rosselló said on Facebook Live. "I've heard you, I love the island and people. ... Today I have the responsibility to direct my strengths to try to find alternatives so that with God we may be able to move forward."

Rosselló is two and a half years into his four year term.

"I'm going to be looking forward to turning over power to the person elected democratically," he said.

Hundreds of protesters near La Fortaleza, the governor's mansion, listened to the announcement on their phones, holding their devices up to their ears as they struggled to hear.

Rosselló did not say he would resign as governor of the U.S. territory, upsetting protesters who have been calling for his resignation after offensive private chat messages between Rosselló and his inner circle were made public last week.

The Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of leaked chats from the governor's private Telegram Messenger group, in which he and 11 top aides and Cabinet members exchanged profanity-laced, homophobic and misogynistic messages about fellow politicians, members of the media and celebrities.

In one, Christian Sobrino Vega, then Puerto Rico's chief financial officer, appeared to joke about those who died in Hurricane Maria.

Resident Xavier Garcia, 28, said he wasn't satisfied with Rosselló's announcement that he wouldn't seek reelection.

"We want him gone, that's it," Garcia said. "It's about respect."

The leaked messages were not the only thing driving the protests. Demonstrators have also alleged government corruption, as the island battles high poverty rates, crushing debt and a painful recovery from 2017's devastating Hurricane Maria.