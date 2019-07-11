2 in custody after Lower Valley hit-and-run carjacking that injured pedestrian

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police said two persons of interest were in custody following a hit-and-run that started as a carjacking and sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

It happened in the Lower Valley near the intersection of Soccoro Road and South Americas Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

Fire dispatchers said the person struck suffered minor injuries.

Police said they located the vehicle less an hour later, and not far away, on Nevarez Road and Alameda Avenue in Socorro.

Investigators said a driver stopped at a convenience store when two people approached him and demanded his car. In trying to chase the thieves down, police said the man was hit by those stealing his car.