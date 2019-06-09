Body found floating in Socorro canal
SOCORRO, Texas - A pedestrian discovered a body floating along a canal in Socorro on Saturday afternoon, according to the Socorro Police Department.
At about 4:30 p.m., the department received the call that the body was face down, floating in a canal off Passmore Road.
The fire department removed the body and identified it as female. Her identity has not yet been released to the public.
At 8 p.m., Passmore was closed between Jorge and Flor Margarita, according to the department.
The Medical Examiner's Office is currently investigating the incident. The public is encouraged to avoid the area.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Ann Johansson/Getty Images
News Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images
Entertainment The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock / jabiru
News David Livingston/Getty Images
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
News J. Meric/Getty Images
US & World Scott Olson/Getty Images
US & World Getty Images
News Leon Neal/Getty Images
Sports Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Economy iStock/Fred-D
News Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News George De Sota/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
US & World Copyright 2019 CNN
News John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
News U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons