Body found floating in Socorro canal

SOCORRO, Texas - A pedestrian discovered a body floating along a canal in Socorro on Saturday afternoon, according to the Socorro Police Department.

At about 4:30 p.m., the department received the call that the body was face down, floating in a canal off Passmore Road.

The fire department removed the body and identified it as female. Her identity has not yet been released to the public.

At 8 p.m., Passmore was closed between Jorge and Flor Margarita, according to the department.

The Medical Examiner's Office is currently investigating the incident. The public is encouraged to avoid the area.