Only on ABC-7: One-on-one with Super Bowl champion Don Maynard

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 09:07 PM MST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 09:07 PM MST

Former NFL player shares his story of when he played at the Super Bowl

Ruidoso, NM - Don Maynard knows just what it takes to win a Super Bowl.

Fifty years ago, Maynard and his New York Jets won Super Bowl 3 over the Baltimore Colts. 

It's considered to be one of the biggest sports upsets of all-time.

Before he played football professionally, Maynard played wide receiver for UTEP which was then known as Texas Western.

Maynard is one football's all-time leading receivers and in 1987 he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now at 84-years-old Maynard lives in Ruidoso, NM with his wife and son.

It was during the 1968 season that Maynard and the New York Jets went on to win the AFL championship against the Oakland Raiders.

The win secured them a spot in Super Bowl 3 where the Jets were the underdogs against the Baltimore Colts.

The Jets ended up beating the Colts, 16-7.

Maynard says the team believed in each other and their confidence carried them to the championship.

"It was a great feeling," Maynard says. "Everybody came together as a team. We never did stop being a team and it worked out."

In October of last year, the 1968 Jets were honored during a Jets home game for the 50th anniversary of the team's Super Bowl victory.

Maynard was on hand for the ceremony along with teammate and quarterback Joe Namath.

 

 


