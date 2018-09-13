Top Stories

One person dead after house fire

Flames reached 30 feet high, roof collapsed

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 04:52 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 01:07 PM MDT

Deadly house fire in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso fire officials confirm to ABC-7 that one man has died in a house fire in West El Paso.

Several calls came in just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday, reporting that flames and smoke were seen coming from a house at the 700 block of Villa Vanessa . 

Assistant Fire Chief said that fire fighters were dispatched at 4:33 and were on the scene with in seven minutes. 

This morning EPFD battalion chief Carlos Franco originally told ABC-7 that there were  three to four people in the house, but only one -- the male victim -- has been found. His age is not known at this time, said Franco. 

We are now learning that there was only one person in the house. Assistant Fire Chief R.J. Carson confirmed that only one man was in the house.  Carson said that when firefighters entered the home, the found the man laying on the floor in front of the door.  It appeared as though the man was trying to escape the home. 

Carson said "We did go in for a primary search, we did find the gentleman near the front door.  We pulled him out, requested an ambulance, and when we got to asses him we found out he was already deceased."

Carson confirmed that the identity of the man has not been released, and they are still waiting to inform his family. 

There was also a dog in the backyard that survived. Carson told ABC 7 that the man's caretaker, who lives down the street, took the dog. 

 

The fire was reported as a condition three, meaning there was heavy smoke and fire visible.

Carson said "The house was damaged by fire very heavily involved, the roof eventually collapsed including the air conditioner."

At one point, flames were shooting up as high as 30 feet and caused the roof to collapse.

EPFD reports that 19 units and 44 personnel were fighting the flames. Crews were able to get control of the fire and are now checking for hotspots.

Assistant Chief Carson told ABC 7 that the number of personnel sent out to the fire was standard, saying, "They upgraded the response from the primary response to the condition three because of the size of the fire and the possible victims," he said, "We have a standard response for a neighborhood and what prompted the upgrade was the flames coming up through the roof," saying that told them the fire had already been burning for quite a while. 

Fernando Silva, a neighbor said he didn't personally know his neighbor, but waved at him every now and again.

He said his wife and he woke up to the flames, but the fire department was already on the scene, saying "They were just doing their thing, putting out the fire,and then we found out that the old man had passed away, in the fire." Silva said he believed the man to be about 75 to 80 years old. 

Marivel Flores, a neighbor who lives just a couple of doors down from where the fire happened said she woke up to a text from her sister, asking her if she was okay.  She told ABC 7 that she woke her husband up and told him.  She said "I was like, yes it's right down the street it's right here," she said "When I saw Facebook and looked out I said oh my god its really close, and it looked really strong."  

Flores said her and her husband talked about getting a fire extinguisher this morning. 

We will update you with more information as it becomes available to us. 

 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
CNN Video

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

Education
States where college is most expensive
iStock/kroach

States where college is most expensive

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Entertainment
Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Politics
Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice

Crime
Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018