Person killed after being struck by train in Fabens
FABENS, Texas - A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's department said one person died after being struck by a train in Fabens on Sunday night.
It happened at the intersection of NE Camp Street and Twig Street around 8:35 p.m.
The spokeswoman said the Sheriff's department's Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene.
They found one person who died on the tracks.
No additional information was immediately available.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
US & World CNN Video
Family iStock / 4774344sean
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons
News Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Top Stories Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock / PeskyMonkey
US & World Getty Images
Entertainment Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Scott Olson/Getty Images