Person killed after being struck by train in Fabens

Train kills person

FABENS, Texas - A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's department said one person died after being struck by a train in Fabens on Sunday night.

It happened at the intersection of NE Camp Street and Twig Street around 8:35 p.m.

The spokeswoman said the Sheriff's department's Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene.

They found one person who died on the tracks.

No additional information was immediately available.