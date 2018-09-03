New Mexico bus crash update: five of the eight victims identified
El Paso, TX - Authorities in New Mexico have identified five of the eight people who were killed in a bus crash on Thursday.
A Greyhound bus and a semi truck collided near Thoreau, New Mexico.
The preliminary investigation says the crash was caused when the semi suffered a blown tire.
The bus driver and seven passengers were killed.
The names of the victims that were released today are:
Sadie Thomas, Charla Bahe, Terry Mason, Veronica Williams and Greyhound bus driver, Luis Alvarez.
As we've reported Alvarez was from Santa Teresa.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Economy iStock/monkeybusinessimages
News Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
US & World Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Economy iStock/SeanPavonePhoto
Economy Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
US & World Johannes Simon/Getty Images
Pets FreeImages.com/Matthew Green
Weather Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV
US & World Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
Travel Ian Gavan/Getty Images
News DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons