New Mexico bus crash update: five of the eight victims identified

El Paso, TX - Authorities in New Mexico have identified five of the eight people who were killed in a bus crash on Thursday.

A Greyhound bus and a semi truck collided near Thoreau, New Mexico.

The preliminary investigation says the crash was caused when the semi suffered a blown tire.

The bus driver and seven passengers were killed.

The names of the victims that were released today are:

Sadie Thomas, Charla Bahe, Terry Mason, Veronica Williams and Greyhound bus driver, Luis Alvarez.

As we've reported Alvarez was from Santa Teresa.