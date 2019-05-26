Neon Desert Music Festival opens first day in new downtown venue

Neon Desert opens in new venue

Neon Desert Music Festival is underway in downtown El Paso. The festival spans two days of music from Kansas to Virginia and Texas to Franklin.

There’s three main stages where artists like Steve Aoki and Whiz Khalifa will all play to the crowds.

Hundreds of people have shown they’re enjoying themselves, many even covering everyone with glitter. Some partiers ABC-7 the venue change comes without shade and grass to chill, but they’re taking advantage of new opportunities.

“The placement of everything. Getting used to the stages, it’s going to be a lot more walking obviously. I guess you have more of an opportunity to kinda look around and see everything, ciz since last year it was more in a smaller area and everything was cluttered, but now I get a chance to look around and see everything that’s new and just see what’s out there,” said Christina Silva, second-time visitor.

Despite the heat many are enjoying their time with free-flowing drinks and plenty of food. The new venue area also comes with wider spaces, something Silva says she likes so far.

“At Neon people usually stay in cliques, and like if you’re sitting in the shade you don’t really get out there and like look to see the different artists or go too different stages of stuff like that,” she said.

Neon Desert Music Festival is set to go on until 2 am. If you plan on going remember to be responsible and stay hydrated.