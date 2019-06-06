Motorcyclist killed, woman hospitalized in Montana Vista crash

El Paso, TEXAS - The El Paso County Sheriff's office says that a man in his early 30's has died and his female passenger has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Far East El Paso.

It happened off Montana Avenue and Desert Meadows Road around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for EPCSO says that the motorcycle tipped in the intersection and was hit by a car.

That driver stayed at the scene and tells investigators that it was dark and she could not see the motorcycle.

The female passenger on the motorcycle was taken to Del Sol Medical Center. She is reportedly in serious, but stable condition.

The sheriff's office has not released her identity, or the man who died, but says they are both in their early 30's.

The eastbound lanes on Montana Vista at Desert Meadows Road were closed for about six hours.

They reopened just after 5 a.m.