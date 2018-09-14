Khalid returns home for two concerts at the Don Haskins Center

Khalid releases new song ahead of hometown show

El Paso's own Khalid returns to his hometown this week for two concerts at the Don Haskins Center.

Only one show was originally scheduled, but after it sold out within minutes, a second show was added.

Khalid returns to El Paso, which he calls home, after traveling around the world performing and nabbing several music awards.

On Thursday, he was give a key to the city by Mayor Dee Margo at the annual State of the City address.

"Being a military child and moving from city from city, El Paso has been the city that embraced me with the most love, with the most appreciation," Khalid said.

The Grammy nominee prepares for his concerts scheduled Friday and Saturday night.

At midnight on Friday, the singer released a new song, "Better," that he is expected to perform at his shows.

Khalid rose to the top of the charts with songs like "Location," "Young, Dumb and Broke," and his latest collaboration with pop singer Normani, "Love Lies."

He said everywhere he goes he talks about his love for El Paso and now he sees people all around the world showing that love in return.

"The loudest line and I'm not lying to you, the loudest line of every show is always 'from the city of the 915 where the girls are pretty," Khalid told the audience at the city address Thursday.

The verse can be heard in his song "American Teen."

Friday's concert begins at 8:00 p.m.