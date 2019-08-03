Top Stories

Watch: Kai Locksley reinstated to UTEP football team

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 04:36 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 08:22 PM MDT

6p Kai Locksley Reinstated

EL PASO, Texas - Kai Locksley Reinstated to UTEP Football Team

UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter and head football coach Dana Dimel announced on Friday that the suspension to Kai Locksley has been lifted, and he has been reinstated to the UTEP football team.

"While the legal process has not come to a complete conclusion, we believe that the final charges against Kai will not be as severe as what has been reported," Senter said.  "Young people make mistakes and it is important that they learn from these mistakes.  We believe in restorative justice and feel that Kai will benefit more in the long run by getting the necessary support and guidance from his coaches and teammates, rather than being dismissed from the team."


"While we welcome Kai back to our football team, I want to make it very clear that he will have a list of expectations placed on him," Dimel said.  "We will keep these expectations in-house, but a zero-tolerance policy will be in effect.  The rest is up to Kai, but we're hopeful that he can come out of all this the best possible person and teammate."
 

Locksley was arrested on June 8th after he was pulled over on campus and was charged with 4 alleged crimes: driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and terroristic threats. 

A senior quarterback from Fort Washington, Md., Locksley played in nine games for the Miners in 2018 with eight starts.  He threw for 937 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 340 yards with six scores.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

US & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

US & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets