Watch: Kai Locksley reinstated to UTEP football team

EL PASO, Texas - Kai Locksley Reinstated to UTEP Football Team

UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter and head football coach Dana Dimel announced on Friday that the suspension to Kai Locksley has been lifted, and he has been reinstated to the UTEP football team.

"While the legal process has not come to a complete conclusion, we believe that the final charges against Kai will not be as severe as what has been reported," Senter said. "Young people make mistakes and it is important that they learn from these mistakes. We believe in restorative justice and feel that Kai will benefit more in the long run by getting the necessary support and guidance from his coaches and teammates, rather than being dismissed from the team."



"While we welcome Kai back to our football team, I want to make it very clear that he will have a list of expectations placed on him," Dimel said. "We will keep these expectations in-house, but a zero-tolerance policy will be in effect. The rest is up to Kai, but we're hopeful that he can come out of all this the best possible person and teammate."



Locksley was arrested on June 8th after he was pulled over on campus and was charged with 4 alleged crimes: driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and terroristic threats.

A senior quarterback from Fort Washington, Md., Locksley played in nine games for the Miners in 2018 with eight starts. He threw for 937 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 340 yards with six scores.