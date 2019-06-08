Top Stories

Jesus Mireles sentencing: Family asks jury to show mercy for loved one convicted of murder

Sentencing phase continues Tuesday

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 07:53 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 07:53 PM MDT

El Paso, TX -
A man convicted of killing his boyfriend in 2015, will have to wait a little longer to learn his punishment.

Thursday, a jury found Jesus Mireles guilty of the murder of Daniel Mendoza.

Friday, character witness statements took up the whole day, so the jury could begin deliberations when the trial resumes on Tuesday.

Mendoza was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Mireles.

Prosecutors say Mireles was driving up to speeds of 100 miles per hour when he crashed into several vehicles in a parking lot.

Mendoza was killed in the crash, but moments before his death, authorities say he called 911 and told the operator that Mireles was driving recklessly.

The sentencing phase began Friday with both sides calling on several witnesses.

The prosecution called on Victor Mendoza, Mendoza's father.

Mendoza testified that since his son's death, he's been diagnosed with depression and PTSD from three different doctors.

Mendoza said it's been hard to go on without his son.

The defense called on several witnesses Friday afternoon that included Mireles' sister-in-law, uncle, brother and even his mother.

Mireles' mother, Veronica Mireles, testified that her son is a caring and loving individual.

She asked the jury to show mercy because she's worried about what would happen to him in prison because her son is gay.

Mireles' mother broke down crying several times on the witness stand and when she was done with her testimony, she tried to hug Mireles, but a sheriff's deputy stood in between them and would not allow any contact with Mireles.

Friday's proceedings ended with still more character witnesses left to be called and that will continue when the sentencing phase resumes on Tuesday.

 


