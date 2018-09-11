Top Stories

Health officials prepare for upcoming flu season

Flu vaccines available at Immunize El Paso clinics

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 07:31 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 07:37 AM MDT

El Paso health officials are preparing for another flu season after more than 180 children died last year as a result of the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC said that is the highest number ever recorded in a regular flu season, 80% of those children were not vaccinated.

Dusty Warden, Outreach Coordinator for Immunize El Paso, said 16 children died in Texas and El Paso did see some flu-attributed deaths.

"The CDC's numbers are alarming, considering that many of these deaths may have been prevented," Warden said.

Flu vaccines at Immunize El Paso clinics are now available for residents.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all children get the flu shot before the end of October.

The flu shot is recommended for everyone six months and older.

Immunize El Paso clinics is stocked with a high-dose formulation, specifically for persons 65 years of age and older because they have weaker immune systems.

Last year 68,330 flu vaccines were distributed to the Texas Vaccines for Children program providers, according to the El Paso Department of Health, but officials can't tell how many were actually administered or what the number of private practice offices provided the vaccine.

Warden said the peak of flu season in El Paso is typically seen in December and January.

There is little indication of the type of flu season that people can expect this year, but Warden said initial lab results in Texas and across the country show that the flu vaccine will be effective.

"It's still too early to tell how severe this year's flu season will be," Warden said.

The El Paso Health Department recorded 12,392 cases last flu season (Oct. 1, 2017-May 19, 2018) and 7,052 of those cases were Influenza A.

Health officials urge residents to remember the four "C"s: Clean your hands, cover your cough, contain germs by avoiding others when you're sick, and call your doctor if you experience a high-grade fever.

Flu vaccines are now available at each of Immunize El Paso's clinic locations as well as community outreach sites scheduled through the next several weeks. 

Call (915) 881-1100 for more information.

Below are the Immunize El Paso clinics: 

Central El Paso:                                                                                          

San Juan Clinic

6292 Trowbridge, 79905

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday. 9 a.m. - Noon 

(915) 533-3414                                                                           

 

 East El Paso:                                                                                               

1580 George Dieter, Ste 103, 79936   

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - Noon         

(915) 857-2474

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

Education
States where college is most expensive
iStock/kroach

States where college is most expensive

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Entertainment
Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's 10 Most Wanted 9.7.18

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Politics
Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Crime
Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Crime
PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

Crime
PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

Sports
NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4