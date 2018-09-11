Health officials prepare for upcoming flu season

El Paso health officials are preparing for another flu season after more than 180 children died last year as a result of the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC said that is the highest number ever recorded in a regular flu season, 80% of those children were not vaccinated.

Dusty Warden, Outreach Coordinator for Immunize El Paso, said 16 children died in Texas and El Paso did see some flu-attributed deaths.

"The CDC's numbers are alarming, considering that many of these deaths may have been prevented," Warden said.

Flu vaccines at Immunize El Paso clinics are now available for residents.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all children get the flu shot before the end of October.

The flu shot is recommended for everyone six months and older.

Immunize El Paso clinics is stocked with a high-dose formulation, specifically for persons 65 years of age and older because they have weaker immune systems.

Last year 68,330 flu vaccines were distributed to the Texas Vaccines for Children program providers, according to the El Paso Department of Health, but officials can't tell how many were actually administered or what the number of private practice offices provided the vaccine.

Warden said the peak of flu season in El Paso is typically seen in December and January.

There is little indication of the type of flu season that people can expect this year, but Warden said initial lab results in Texas and across the country show that the flu vaccine will be effective.

"It's still too early to tell how severe this year's flu season will be," Warden said.

The El Paso Health Department recorded 12,392 cases last flu season (Oct. 1, 2017-May 19, 2018) and 7,052 of those cases were Influenza A.

Health officials urge residents to remember the four "C"s: Clean your hands, cover your cough, contain germs by avoiding others when you're sick, and call your doctor if you experience a high-grade fever.

Flu vaccines are now available at each of Immunize El Paso's clinic locations as well as community outreach sites scheduled through the next several weeks.

Call (915) 881-1100 for more information.

Below are the Immunize El Paso clinics:

Central El Paso:

San Juan Clinic

6292 Trowbridge, 79905

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday. 9 a.m. - Noon

(915) 533-3414

East El Paso:

1580 George Dieter, Ste 103, 79936

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - Noon

(915) 857-2474