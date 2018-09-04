Funeral services set for Greyhound bus driver killed in New Mexico crash

Funeral services set for local Greyhound bus driver

Today ABC 7 learned that the funeral services for Luis Alvarez have been set.

Luis is the 49 year old Greyhound bus driver from Santa Teresa who was killed when a semi truck and the bus Luis was driving, collided.

ABC 7 reached out to a personal friend of Luis' and he said that the funeral services were going to be held this week. This Thursday, the rosary will be at Baca's funeral Chapal in Las Cruces, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.

Mass will be held at our Lady of Health Catholic Church. Mass will start at 10:00 in the morning. Luis' friend, did not want to give an interview, but instead gave this statement, "Luis was a very dear and respected person because of the respect he had for his work, as well as for his family."

go fund me page has been set up to help the family with expense.

Also, The sixth victim in the Greyhound bus crash has now been identified. 27 year old Raymond Albrecht. He was moving back to his native California from Missouri.