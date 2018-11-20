Franklin High athlete critically injured in wreck improving

EL PASO, Texas - James McClain Green, the Franklin High School athlete critically injured in a car wreck over the weekend, remains in the hospitalized, but is improving, track coach Lennie Brooks told ABC-7.

Green was involved in a car crash Saturday night. He was not driving. According to police, Green was a passenger in the car and was airlifted to UMC. Police told ABC-7 both drivers were intoxicated and four people were transported to the hospital.

Brooks told ABC-7 Green opened his eyes Sunday in the hospital room, but when the numerous visitors caused his heart rate to rise, UMC Hospital officials asked people to leave and sedated Green.

Green underwent two successful surgeries Sunday to locate and control internal bleeding. Brooks told ABC-7 that Green's "heart stopped twice" the first night he was in the hospital.

The coach further stated, "They had to resuscitate him. At one point, they told the family and they made an announcement to everybody that he had passed. After that point, they revived him."

Brooks told ABC-7 Green is stabilized and continues to improve. He said Green is responding to commands and is cognitive of what is going on around him. He said that Green is opening his eyes and also able to wiggle a couple of his toes.

Brooks said that the progress Green has made is nothing short of miraculous.

Monday, a second blood drive was held, this one at Franklin High School. The first blood drive had so many people show up, they had to turn people away

The blood drive will be going on until 3:00 today.

