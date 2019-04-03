Expect Closures: TxDOT kicks off I-10 Connect project with first monthly meeting

Road Closures Expected in I10 Connect Project

TxDOT is about to begin their $96 million project which will mean the Spaghetti Bowl will undergo years of Major construction.

The I-10 Connect project is at the convergence of US 54 and I-10. It will extend from I-10 to Loop 375 (Cesar Chavez Border Highway) and will provide access to the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry.

Right now, only the westbound Loop 375 to westbound I-10 has direct access between Loop 375 and I-10. The three other connections from I-10 to Loop 375 require commuters and commercial trucks to get off the highway and use local streets. This system causes excessive congestion and backups to US 54 and the I-10 connector ramps.

The I-10 Connect project will provide improved access from I-10 to loop 375, and improvements to minimize congestion leading to the Port of Entry. The project will add direct connectors, and also remove exit ramps.

TxDOT posted the following information on their website, to help keep the community informed about the I-10 Connect Project:

TxDOT wants the community to be involved and stay informed of the I-10 Connect project, so they are offering a number of different ways for the community to do so.

TxDOT will hold monthly community meetings, the first of which will be held on Tuesday, April, 2. At these meetings, members of the public can get updates on the progress of the project, and also get information related to the impact on traffic the I-10 connect project will have.

These meetings will be presented in both English and Spanish.

Tuesday night's meeting will be held from 5:30 - 7:00 in the medical education building at Texas Tech University Health Science Center.

These meetings are just one of several ways TxDOT and the community can interact during this project, including the following:

Bilingual Project Hotline

(855) 463-1010

Website and email newsletter updates

i10connectElPaso.com

Facebook and Twitter

@i10connectEP

Text message alerts will be available soon

It will be especially important for members of the community to take full advantage of these communications tools as the project progresses and greatly impacts thousands of motorists on both sides of the border. So far closures have been used to install a concrete barrier around project limits, close off lanes and begin the construction and demolition process.

Below is a detailed list of all closures and detours related to the I-10 Connect Project currently scheduled during the week of April 1:

Monday, April 1, to Saturday, April 13, 2019, 24 hours a day

The turn around from Gateway Boulevard North to Gateway Boulevard South at Pershing Drive will be closed to all traffic.

Crews will be widening the turnaround which will be used as part of detour routes later in construction.

Wednesday, April 3, and Thursday, April 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp which connects Gateway Boulevard North to I-110 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOURS: Traffic bound for northbound US 54 or I-10 will detour via US 62 (Paisano Drive) to eastbound I-110 before continuing on northbound US 54, taking Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn/San Antonio) or taking Exit 21B (I-10 West/Montana Avenue/Las Cruces).

Crews will be drilling support shafts for bridges.

The following long-term closures will continue during the week of April 1: