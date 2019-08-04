Event cancellations in El Paso in light of today's shooting

Organizations have been sending in cancelations to the newsroom following the shooting.

We will list them below as they come into the newsroom.

Because of today's tragic shooting at the Walmart next to Cielo Vista Mall, authorities with the Humane Society of El Paso have postponed this year's "Be a Star, Save a Life" Telethon. The telethon will be rescheduled to next Saturday, August 10, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

The Humane Society of El Paso sends its deepest condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in the shooting.

Blink-182 is postponing their show at the UTEP Don Haskins Arena that was scheduled for Sunday. In a tweet they said "Following today's terrible tragedy in El Paso we are postponing our Sunday, August 4th show at the UTEP Don Haskins Arena in solidarity with the community. Please stay tuned for further updates coming soon. Sending our love to the entire community of El Paso."

The El Paso Locomotive game scheduled for tonight Saturday, August 3rd has been postponed. In a tweet, they said "In light of today's tragedy, tonight's Locomotive match will be postponed until further notice. More information will be disseminated once available."

Lady of the Light Church Bazaar canceled today and tomorrow.

El Paso County Parks & Recreation will be postponing the concert event Boogie After Sunset with Fungi Mungle due to the recent tragedy in El Paso. The event was set for Sunday, August 4th, a new date for the event will be released at a later date.