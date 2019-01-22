Top Stories

El Paso's food bank affected by partial government shutdown

Government shutdown affecting El Paso's food bank

By:

Posted: Jan 21, 2019 04:24 PM MST

Updated: Jan 21, 2019 06:51 PM MST

El Paso food bank impacted by partial government shutdown

El Paso, TX -
Interested in helping El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank?

Click the link: 

https://elpasoansfightinghunger.org/want-to-help

 

Federal employees aren't the only ones being affected by the partial government shutdown, but El Paso's only food bank is also feeling the pinch.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank partners with several food pantries in El Paso to help feed people in need.

Susan Goodell is the CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, her organization is having to adjust because of the government shutdown.

"The government shutdown has just been a disaster for the food bank," Goodell said. "We're really struggling to figure out how we're going to get through the next few months."

  Millions of Texans just received their food stamps almost a month in advance.
  
  That's going to be the final deposit until the government opens because the federal assistance program runs out of funding in February.
  
   If that happens, that means more people will be relying on the food bank for help and that's on top of the federal employees already using the food bank because they still aren't getting paid.

 "At the same time that the funding and that food is in jeopardy, we're looking at massively increase numbers of people coming to our doors," Goodell said.

Goodell says a strong pouring of donations in 2018 put the food bank in good shape, but a prolonged shutdown could cause challenges.

"We have the resources to help the people in need," Goodell said. "If this government shutdown is protracted however, that's where we're seeing that food dwindle and the resources to restock going away."

A quarter of the monthly funding for the food bank comes from the federal government and a third of the food the food bank receives comes from federal programs. 

The warehouse is fully stocked now, but they're preparing for the worst and they need help.

Anyone interested in helping the El Pasoans Fighting Food Bank can go to their website to learn how they can donate money, food or organize a food drive.

"We worked our tails off last year to make sure that we had the food in this food bank in the case of an emergency," Goodell said. "Well the emergency is here, if people need help, come to the food bank."

The warehouse for the food bank is located at 9541 Plaza Circle.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

US & World
Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

News
On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Health
25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

News
On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

News
Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

News
Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

News
Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

News
Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: January 15
Jo Hale for Getty Images

On this day: January 15

News
Craziest truck spills
Arizona Dept. Public Safety via CNN

Craziest truck spills

News
Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way

Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way

News
2019 North American International Auto Show
Getty Images

2019 North American International Auto Show

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired