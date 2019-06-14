El Paso Playhouse prepares new show lineup

El Paso Playhouse puts on rendition of 1967 The Graduate

El Paso, Texas - A rendition of the 1967 classic film, 'The Graduate' is coming to the El Paso Playhouse.

Showings of 'The Graduate' will run from June 14 to June 30.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

General tickets are $15, including $12 for seniors, students and members of the military.

Based on the work of Terry Johnson, 'The Graduate' details the trials and tribulations of recent college graduate Benjamin Braddock.