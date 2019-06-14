El Paso Playhouse prepares new show lineup
El Paso, Texas - A rendition of the 1967 classic film, 'The Graduate' is coming to the El Paso Playhouse.
Showings of 'The Graduate' will run from June 14 to June 30.
Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
General tickets are $15, including $12 for seniors, students and members of the military.
Based on the work of Terry Johnson, 'The Graduate' details the trials and tribulations of recent college graduate Benjamin Braddock.
The messages, themes and several famous one-liners from this classic production have allowed it to persevere and stay popular with general audiences for over over four decades.
