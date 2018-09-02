EL Paso Fire Department introduces new addition to fleet
El Paso, TX - An exciting day for the El Paso Fire Department as they welcomed a new fire truck to the fleet, Saturday morning.
The newest unit is called Quint 35. A wet-down ceremony was held earlier this morning to welcome Quint 35. The community was invited to help spray the truck down.
The ceremony is a tradition across the country that dates back to the 1800's, when departments used horses to pull fire trucks to fires, then the crews would wash down the horses. This is the fourth ceremony that the department has held.
The Fire Prevention Division was also on site to share prevention tips and sign people up to get free smoke alarms.
The department told ABC 7 that they are proud to hold these types of ceremonies for the community.
Fire Chief Mario D'agostino said, "I think it's a great way for the community to see their investment in public safety, how we keep the rigs up for them to respond. I think its great that the community knows where their firehouses are, know that they're welcome here anytime, and that this is a friendly fire department."
