Dozens attend baseball camp to help former Eastwood H.S. pitcher battling cancer

Baseball cancer patient

El Paso, TX -

While most seniors at Eastwood High School were looking forward to their upcoming graduation, Garrett Calderon was getting the worst news of his life.

The 19-year-old was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymph nodes of the body.

Calderon was a pitcher for the Eastwood baseball team.

He says his mom took him to the doctor when she noticed a lump on his neck.

Tests revealed that Calderon had two masses, one by his collar bone and another mass by his trachea.

The mass by his collar bone was removed and Calderon will soon undergo his second round of chemotherapy.

It was emotional at first upon learning the diagnosis, but Calderon says he's had to keep an upbeat attitude.

"I think the word cancer just scares everybody," Calderon said. "But I guess just always have a plan and be positive in whatever it is. That's my plan."

Tuesday, the El Paso baseball community rallied to help Calderon in his fight.

A baseball camp was held at Eastwood Middle School with proceeds from the camp going to help pay for Calderon's medical expenses.

The camp featured coaches from several El Paso high schools, as well current college baseball players, and some former professional players.

Dozens turned out to show their support and even Calderon's father, Peter Calderon, was surprised by the turnout.

"I can't begin to say thank you enough," Peter Calderon said. "It was such short notice, and we got so many kids out here and parents taking a day off to come and show their support for my son, it's awesome."

Garrett Calderon's former high school coach, Ryan Medrano, helped organize the camp.

He says as soon as he told other coaches about Garrett's situation, the coaches were ready and willing to help.

"It really says a lot about our baseball community here," Medrano said. "We're competitive with each other, but in times of need we all come together to make good things happen as well."

"I didn't expect all this turnout,' Garrett Calderon said. "Thank you. I'm not really one for big words, but I really appreciate it."

A Go-Fund Me account has been set up for Garrett Calderon.

If you would like to donate, click on the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/garrett-calderon-medical-bills?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgnstaticsmall_r