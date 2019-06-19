Top Stories

Dozens attend baseball camp to help former Eastwood H.S. pitcher battling cancer

Garrett Calderon is battling Hodgkin's lymphoma

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 04:28 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 07:53 PM MDT

Baseball cancer patient

El Paso, TX -  

While most seniors at Eastwood High School were looking forward to their upcoming graduation, Garrett Calderon was getting the worst news of his life.

The 19-year-old was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymph nodes of the body.

Calderon was a pitcher for the Eastwood baseball team.

He says his mom took him to the doctor when she noticed a lump on his neck.

 Tests revealed that Calderon had two masses, one by his collar bone and another mass by his trachea.

The mass by his collar bone was removed and Calderon will soon undergo his second round of chemotherapy.

It was emotional at first upon learning the diagnosis, but Calderon says he's had to keep an upbeat attitude.

"I think the word cancer just scares everybody," Calderon said. "But I guess just always have a plan and be positive in whatever it is. That's my plan."

Tuesday, the El Paso baseball community rallied to help Calderon in his fight.

A baseball camp was held at Eastwood Middle School with proceeds from the camp going to help pay for Calderon's medical expenses.

The camp featured coaches from several El Paso high schools, as well current college baseball players, and some former professional players.

Dozens turned out to show their support and even Calderon's father, Peter Calderon, was surprised by the turnout.

"I can't begin to say thank you enough," Peter Calderon said. "It was such short notice, and we got so many kids out here and parents taking a day off to come and show their support for my son, it's awesome."

Garrett Calderon's former high school coach, Ryan Medrano, helped organize the camp.

He says as soon as he told other coaches about Garrett's situation, the coaches were ready and willing to help.

"It really says a lot about our baseball community here," Medrano said. "We're competitive with each other, but in times of need we all come together to make good things happen as well."

"I didn't expect all this turnout,' Garrett Calderon said. "Thank you. I'm not really one for big words, but I really appreciate it." 

A Go-Fund Me account has been set up for Garrett Calderon. 

If you would like to donate, click on the link below. 

https://www.gofundme.com/garrett-calderon-medical-bills?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgnstaticsmall_r

 


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

News
On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

News
On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

News
On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Entertainment
National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America