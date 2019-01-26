Crews responding to motorcycle vs semi crash on I-10
Emergency crews are currently responding to a crash on I-10 east at Airway.
Details are limited at this time, but police say the crash involves a semi-truck and motorcycle. Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No word on additional injuries.
All lanes are currently closed. Police expect to clear the scene in about four hours.
ABC-7 will have updates as they become available.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
News Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock/njpPhoto
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Pets iStock/maximilian100
News Rob Carr/Getty Images
News Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN
Health Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Health iStock/idrutu
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Public domain via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock/perkmeup
Health iStock / MartiSaiz
News Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images