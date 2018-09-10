SUNSPOT, New Mexico - The National Solar Observatory in Sunspot New Mexico has been closed since last Thursday.

The post office near Sunspot also remains closed.

ABC 7 has confirmed that the Post Office will not be re-opened until further notice, and cannot be re-opened until approved by local law enforcement officials .

ABC-7 Monday spoke with Shari Lifson, who is with Aura, the company that co-manages the Observatory with NMSU. Lifson told ABC 7 there is no time-table for the Observatory to be re-opened.

Look for reports from the Observatory on ABC-7 at 5 & 6.