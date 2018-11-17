Changes to Downtown El Paso part of city revitalization

Revitalization of Downtown El Paso

If you're planning on heading downtown this weekend for the celebration of lights, you may notice that quite a few things have changed. New buildings and places to eat line the streets, and historical structures are getting renovated. One example is The Plaza Hotel. It's called the revitalization of Downtown and many people are working together to make it all happen.

Rudy Vasquez, The Marketing and Communications Manager for the Downtown District told ABC 7 that the change in El Paso is part of a collaboration of public and private investment, "As far as the landscape of downtown there are so many players. There is the City of El Paso, there is private investment and there is everything in between."