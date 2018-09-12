Candlelighters of El Paso helps families with children diagnosed with cancer

Candlelighters of El Paso helping local families dealing with cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Approximately one in 285 children in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday.

The Candlelighters of El Paso is a non-profit organization that serves families of children with cancer. It is the only no-cost provider in the region that supports children with cancer ages 0 to 21.

Candlelighters is currently helping a single mother whose 13-year-old son, Jesus, was diagnosed with cancer of the blood last November.

"He woke up crying because his legs hurt and I thought 'maybe it was growing pains or he's getting the flu," Maria Luna said.

After an appointment with Jesus' pediatrician and some blood tests, the doctor confirmed Jesus had leukemia.

Jesus was rushed to the hospital followed by several days of medical procedures.

"It was really a whirlwind of things being thrown at me," Luna said.

The teen also has Down Syndrome and continues to overcome developmental challenges.

Luna said Jesus can now handle his own treatments at home.

"They're proud moments to see that he's growing and learning, but then you see him going through this and you think, 'my child shouldn't have to be going through this," Luna said as her eyes filled with tears.

"We're going one day at a time and not taking anything for granted."

Luna has two adult children and a 12-year-old daughter who she says help her with caring for Jesus.

"I've been blessed with some really good children."

While her family provides great support, Luna said she had to stop working to care for Jesus, bringing some tough financial situations.

Candlelighters of El Paso is working with Maria to help pay bills and provide food for her and her family.

Mary Vasquez, director of family services at Candlelighters, said the non-profit organization can help with therapy, family counseling and financial assistance.

Vasquez knows all too well the experience of having a child with cancer. She lost her son to cancer more than two decades ago.

Vasquez became a volunteer with Candlelighters after her son's death and quickly became a full-time employee.

"I feel like the doors were opened. I wanted to give back to Candlelighters," Vasquez said.

Vasquez said she can relate to the families that Candlelighters assists.

"I know the struggles that you go through financially and emotionally. It's very stressful."

She encourages the community to support Candlelghters by donating clothing and furniture.

The donations are picked up by Candlelighters and taken to Savers Thrift Shop. Proceeds of the items sold at the second hand store go back to Candlelighters.

"Each article or whatever that they donate is helping pay for a meal for a family, helping pay some co-pays, or helping pay for utilities," Vasquez said.

You can schedule a donation pick-up by calling Candlelighters of El Paso at (915) 594-3349.