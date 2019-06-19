Resident safely escapes as their home and car burn in northeast El Paso fire
EL PASO, Texas - A northeast El Paso resident woke up to a fire in their home Wednesday morning, but managed to escaped unharmed and called firefighters.
The El Paso Fire Department tells ABC-7 that a car in their carport caught fire — and it spread to the home.
That fire occurred in the 5800 block of Marlin Drive between McCombs and Railroad..
Smoke could be seen from the Texas Dept. of Transportation cameras on Loop 375 at Rushing.
A crew of 20 firefighters put out the flames.
There were no injuries reported, and fire officials had no immediate damage estimate available.
