Shooting and chase suspect surrenders after Las Cruces standoff

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 12:23 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 08:43 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, NM - A man wanted in connection with a shooting and high-speed chase was taken into custody by local authorities Tuesday after a several hour long standoff at a home in Las Cruces, and promptly turned over to the FBI, officials said. 

Police said the standoff with 29-year-old Patricio Fierro of Deming ended without incident after he had barricaded himself inside a room in the home while apparently armed.

The 10 a.m. standoff with a SWAT team in the 900 block of Hadley Avenue in Las Cruces stemmed from a shooting in Deming on Monday as well as a police chase that followed Monday night in Las Cruces, according to police and court records.

Fierro was already facing charges for multiple prior felonies, including aggravated battery and drug possession, at the time of the standoff.

LCPD spokesman Danny Trujillo said a police hostage negotiator worked out the details of Fierro's peaceful surrender about 12:30 p.m.; there were no shots fired or injuries.

Fierro was then turned over to FBI agents, but Trujillo did not immediately explain the reason for the transfer.

