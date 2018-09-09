Authorities investigating a murder-suicide in East El Paso County

El Paso, TX -

A shots fired called in east El Paso County turned into a murder-suicide investigation.



An official with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms that the bodies of two men were found in the desert.



The incident began when an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy responded to a call of a suicidal subject at a home near Montana and Desert Meadows.



When the deputy arrived he saw two men running away.



The deputy chased after the men on foot and that's when one of the men fired two shots at the deputy.



The deputy was not hit.



While deputies searched for the two men, investigators say two shots were heard during the search.



The bodies of the two men were later found in the desert.



Authorities believe it was a murder suicide.



The identities of the two men has not been released at this time.