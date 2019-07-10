ABC-7 First Alert: Hottest temps of 2019 hit the Borderland Wednesday

ABC7 First Alert Wednesday 7-10-19

EL PASO, Texas - The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for sweltering heat on Wednesday.

Afternoon high temperatures will be the hottest so far this summer. Highs will range between 103 to 106-degrees.

Some moisture will work it's way back to the region by Thursday bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to the area. Most of the thunderstorms will occur around the mountains.

