ABC-7 First Alert: Hottest temps of 2019 hit the Borderland Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas - The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for sweltering heat on Wednesday.
Afternoon high temperatures will be the hottest so far this summer. Highs will range between 103 to 106-degrees.
Some moisture will work it's way back to the region by Thursday bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to the area. Most of the thunderstorms will occur around the mountains.
Get the current weather conditions any time by clicking here for our Weather section.
Get the latest severe weather alerts any time by clicking here for our Alerts page.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Sports Getty Images
Health FreeImages.com/tim & annette
News Linh Pham/Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/kzenon
News Allsport/Getty Images
US & World Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
News G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Health iStock/Ilza
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
Sports Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
US & World Karaleigh Roe via CNN
US & World Tim Boyle/Getty Images
News Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons
Travel Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images
News Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons
US & World Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images